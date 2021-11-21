Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

