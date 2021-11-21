Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCR. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

