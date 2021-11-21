Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Amplify Energy worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.67 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.44.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

