Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Esquire Financial worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth about $713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 57.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

ESQ stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

