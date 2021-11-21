Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 33,232 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $265,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $386,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

HWBK stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $162.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.