Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

