Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

GJNSY remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

