Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 143,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.