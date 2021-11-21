GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $182,395.33 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $182,395.33 and $12.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.