Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 32,487 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 218,317 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GBX. Susquehanna raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.