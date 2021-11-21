Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $204.89 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.43 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.52.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

