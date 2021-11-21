Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 95,018 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 530,391 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 22.5% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,148,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOL opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

