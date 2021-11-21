Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.85 and a 52 week high of $298.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.