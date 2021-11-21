GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.