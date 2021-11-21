Govi (GOVI) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Govi has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

