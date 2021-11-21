Grassi Investment Management Buys 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,846.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,656.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

