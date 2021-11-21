Grassi Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

