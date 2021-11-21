Grassi Investment Management Sells 7,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Macerich were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Macerich by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

