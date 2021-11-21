Grassi Investment Management Sells 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average is $223.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

