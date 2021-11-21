Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 747.50 ($9.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 756.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,252.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.69.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

