Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.