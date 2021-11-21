Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,358. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.