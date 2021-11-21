Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites accounts for about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 85.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 229,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

Shares of TPIC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

