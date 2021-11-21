Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

ADSK opened at $322.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.60 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

