Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

LITE stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

