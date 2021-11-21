Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.