Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 201.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Gritstone bio worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 221,789 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

