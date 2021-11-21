Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

