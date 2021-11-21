Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.19

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $85.25 million and $3.85 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,824,475 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

