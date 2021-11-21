Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 283,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,037. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

