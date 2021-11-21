Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.