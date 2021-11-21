Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $62.68 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

