Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.63 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

