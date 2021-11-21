Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

