Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $164,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $100.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

