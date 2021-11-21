Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

