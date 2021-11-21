Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $357.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $359.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $10,680,035. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

