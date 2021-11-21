Harold Matthew Norman Sells 4,792 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $128.53 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.