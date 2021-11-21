Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $33.94

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $31.62. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 1,027 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

