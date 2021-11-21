H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.