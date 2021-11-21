Head-To-Head Comparison: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 6.35 $35.93 million N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.21 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.55

Five Star Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 46.12% 22.87% 1.83% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Hancock Whitney on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

