Head to Head Comparison: Greystone Logistics (GLGI) & The Competition

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Greystone Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -8.45% 0.50% 3.63%

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.75 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.73 billion $336.72 million 25.31

Greystone Logistics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greystone Logistics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 277 1033 1570 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Greystone Logistics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Greystone Logistics competitors beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.