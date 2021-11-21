Head to Head Comparison: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) & J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and J Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -3.82% -0.34% -0.11% J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

51.4% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krispy Kreme and J Sainsbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.06 -$64.30 million N/A N/A J Sainsbury $38.00 billion 0.24 -$366.32 million N/A N/A

Krispy Kreme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J Sainsbury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Krispy Kreme and J Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 0 6 8 0 2.57 J Sainsbury 3 6 2 0 1.91

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.60%. J Sainsbury has a consensus target price of $15.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Dividends

Krispy Kreme pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats J Sainsbury on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities. The Property Investments segment consists of the British Land Company PLC joint venture and Land Securities Group PLC joint venture. The company was founded by John James Sainsbury and Mary Ann Sainsbury in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

