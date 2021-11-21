Head-To-Head Comparison: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) versus Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Similarweb alerts:

This table compares Similarweb and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -42.15% N/A -31.95% Wix.com -10.61% -62.41% -8.54%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Similarweb and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wix.com 0 5 16 0 2.76

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $275.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.33%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Similarweb.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $93.49 million 15.67 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Wix.com $988.76 million 9.61 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -70.37

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wix.com beats Similarweb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.