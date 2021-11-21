Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.70% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

