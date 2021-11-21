HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 1,142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 255.4 days.

Shares of HLBZF remained flat at $$73.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $69.34 and a 1-year high of $100.76.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.