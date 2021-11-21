Helmet.insure Tops 1-Day Volume of $413,926.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $413,926.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,127,248 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

