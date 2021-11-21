Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,600 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Fluent worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fluent by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fluent, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.