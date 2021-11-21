High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday.

HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$92,723.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008 in the last three months.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

