Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGLB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

